The CBP One app It is the most effective tool of the Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP) for the entry into the United Statesand due to the different times that each has port of entry for delivering appointments, ChatGPT can help applicants regarding Which one gives the most quotes?.

According to the artificial intelligence tool, the specific availability of ports of entry that grant more appointments may vary, so The recommended action in the first instance is to consult the CBP One applicationwhich allows you to check the availability of appointments in real time for different ports of entry.

Although information is not static, Some ports of entry may have more appointments available due to their size., traffic volume or capacity. The following ports of entry They usually handle a high volume of traffic and were mentioned by ChatGPT as the most well-known:

San Ysidro, California (San Ysidro Entrance) – One of the busiest ports between the United States and Mexico Laredo, Texas (Laredo Gateway): A major entry point for commerce and travelers El Paso, Texas (El Paso Gateway): A key port on the US-Mexico border. Nogales, Arizona (Nogales Inlet): Another significant port of entry with a lot of traffic Otay Mesa, California (Otay Mesa Entrance): Connected to San Diego, it is a popular choice for crossings

Another alternative to find the ports with the highest availability is Visit the official CBP websitewhere You can find details about the capacityAdditionally, the AI ​​tool indicates that you can contact CBP directly to inquire about appointment availability at specific ports.

Factors affecting appointments at CBP ports of entry

The AI ​​further noted that The following factors affect the availability of appointments at CBP One ports of entry: arranged throughout the US territory: