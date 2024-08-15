According to the criteria of
Although information is not static, Some ports of entry may have more appointments available due to their size., traffic volume or capacity. The following ports of entry They usually handle a high volume of traffic and were mentioned by ChatGPT as the most well-known:
- San Ysidro, California (San Ysidro Entrance) – One of the busiest ports between the United States and Mexico
- Laredo, Texas (Laredo Gateway): A major entry point for commerce and travelers
- El Paso, Texas (El Paso Gateway): A key port on the US-Mexico border.
- Nogales, Arizona (Nogales Inlet): Another significant port of entry with a lot of traffic
- Otay Mesa, California (Otay Mesa Entrance): Connected to San Diego, it is a popular choice for crossings
Another alternative to find the ports with the highest availability is Visit the official CBP websitewhere You can find details about the capacityAdditionally, the AI tool indicates that you can contact CBP directly to inquire about appointment availability at specific ports.
Factors affecting appointments at CBP ports of entry
The AI further noted that The following factors affect the availability of appointments at CBP One ports of entry: arranged throughout the US territory:
- Port Size and Traffic
- Capacity and Resources
- Season and Demand
- Special Programs
