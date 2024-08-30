The unique opportunity offered the CBP application One of Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP) to schedule an appointment at a port of entry is available to any non-citizen who does not have the necessary documents and wish to enter the United Statesalthough only You can access the tool from certain locations.

Used daily by thousands of immigrants seeking to request asylum or enter the country through another route, CBP One is a tool widely useful for those who do not have sufficient documentation. Every daystarting at 12 PM, officers schedule appointments determining the port of entry, the date and time at which you must appear.

However, for To register you must be located in central or northern Mexicoeither in the southern states of Tabasco and Chiapasfollowing an expansion implemented in recent weeks with the aim of alleviating entry points in the north and addressing the demands of migrant citizens.

At the moment, Immigrants can request an appointment to appear at eight different ports of entry: Brownsville, Eagle Pass, Hidalgo, Laredo and El Paso (Paso del Norte) in Texas; Nogales in Arizona; and Calexico and San Ysidro (West Pedestrian–El Chaparral) in California.

Who can request an appointment at CBP One?

All Non-U.S. citizens can request an appointment at CBP Onehence It doesn’t matter what country it comes fromonly You must ensure that you are located in the mentioned regions previously. Likewise, Mexican national citizens can request an appointment from any region of Mexico.

CBP One is the Customs and Border Protection Office's application.

In case that receive an appointment, You will be notified to confirm the appointment by completing a geolocation verificationso all adults in a group must complete the photo capture and geolocation verification to confirm it. If requested an appointment and was not selectedhas to “make an appointment” again to be considered for the 12:00 PM ET allocation.