All non-citizens who do not have sufficient documents to enter the United States in a way legal they can Request an appointment using the CBP One app of Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP), and then be received by an officer at one of the eight authorized ports of entry.

Arriving at one of the enabled input ports Throughout the US territory, you must Present yourself with the required documents and the printed appointment confirmation number.in order to speed up the procedure. Although an officer will be the one who decides whether you can enter the country, the The agency indicates that it is not necessary to pay a sum of money for the appointment.

Through its official website, the agency explains: “The free CBP One app will allow people without the proper documents to enter the United States and those who wish to travel to the United States through certain land ports of entry on the southwest border to enter information through a module within the application instead of going directly to a Port of Entry.”

Available for people located in central or northern Mexico, or in the southern states of Tabasco and Chiapas, The application can be used in both English and Spanish. and him allows entry through the following ports of entry: Brownsville, Eagle Pass, Hidalgo, Laredo and El Paso (Paso del Norte) in Texas; Nogales in Arizona; and Calexico and San Ysidro (West Pedestrian–El Chaparral) in California.

CBP One is the Customs and Border Protection Office’s application. Photo:cbp.gov Share

What is the CBP One app for?

Launched more than a year ago, the application offers greater transparency and agility in the entry process for US citizens, as well as allows non-citizens to submit advance information upon arrival, Request an appointment at a port of entry and attest that they, their partner, or a child accompanying them, meet specific vulnerability criteria.

Once registered in the application, You will have to wait for an appointment to arrive in your emailand then You must log in to confirm your attendance“Upon arrival at the port of entry, a photo will be taken of the traveler confirming the information provided in advance and facilitating the entry process,” the agency’s website states.