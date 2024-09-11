According to the criteria of
Through its official website, the agency explains: “The free CBP One app will allow people without the proper documents to enter the United States and those who wish to travel to the United States through certain land ports of entry on the southwest border to enter information through a module within the application instead of going directly to a Port of Entry.”
Available for people located in central or northern Mexico, or in the southern states of Tabasco and Chiapas, The application can be used in both English and Spanish. and him allows entry through the following ports of entry: Brownsville, Eagle Pass, Hidalgo, Laredo and El Paso (Paso del Norte) in Texas; Nogales in Arizona; and Calexico and San Ysidro (West Pedestrian–El Chaparral) in California.
What is the CBP One app for?
Launched more than a year ago, the application offers greater transparency and agility in the entry process for US citizens, as well as allows non-citizens to submit advance information upon arrival, Request an appointment at a port of entry and attest that they, their partner, or a child accompanying them, meet specific vulnerability criteria.
Once registered in the application, You will have to wait for an appointment to arrive in your emailand then You must log in to confirm your attendance“Upon arrival at the port of entry, a photo will be taken of the traveler confirming the information provided in advance and facilitating the entry process,” the agency’s website states.
