Considering the long waiting times and high demand for appointments through the CBP One appimmigration authorities have discovered that various myths have been generated around it. The reality is that, according to official statements, the only way to have a better chance of getting an interview is with a complete and correct registration. But, What if you committed aan error?

According to the criteria of

The Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP) recalled that Its application is free to access and through it it is possible to request various servicesalthough one of the most common is for migrants to request an appointment to later process a legal status such as asylum.

In that sense, It is essential that those interested pay attention to each of the questions and steps that the application shows them. so that they can subsequently be directed to the appropriate services according to their needs, which will involve sharing their personal data and sending certain documents in advance.

For example, They must include a photograph of their passport or some form of official identification. in which your photograph and personal data appear. However, The application has an important limitation and that is that it does not allow editing of the data.That is, if you made a mistake, you cannot go back and correct it.

Considering the above, CBP warns that if you have made an error in your registration, you will need to delete your profile. After deleting it, you can carry out the process again, now with the correct information.

It is very important that you carry out this correction process because, for example, If the name on your appointment is different from the one on your ID, The authorities may accuse you of having misrepresented intentionally withhold your information and reject your appointment request.

The above can happen Even if you made an unintentional mistake, such as placing extra spaces, special characters, repeated letters, or an incorrect date of birth.

In addition, You must permanently delete your profile to create a new one with the correct dataOtherwise, the authorities may interpret that you tried to create multiple records with the intention of improving your chances of requesting an appointment, which is an unacceptable practice.

Incorrect registration may lead to your appointment request being rejected. Photo:iStock Share

What to do if you don’t know how to fill out your CBP One registration?

It is possible that during your registration process make unintentional mistakes because you don’t know the answers to certain questionsIn this regard, the authorities explain what can be done.

If you do not know the information to complete your registration or If you have any questions regarding the process, you may contact CBP. via email [email protected] to request assistance and guidance.