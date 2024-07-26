The application of the United States Customs and Border Protection Office, (CBP, (the acronym in English) is intended to provide foreign applicants with various services, such as filling out forms to register their entry and exit from the country. But its best-known use is that of migrants who are trying to get an asylum appointment who, unfortunately, They must be alert because they could be victims of danger and extortion.

Millions of people use the CBP One app every day with the intention of obtaining an appointment to enter the United States and be directed to immigration authorities to request status such as asylum.

However, as has been documented, families can go months without getting a response. But they have no choice but to wait considering that in 2023, the Biden administration determined that Only through the application could access be requested at ports of entry for those people who do not qualify for a visa.

One of the requirements For the application to be authorized, people must prove that they are in central or northern Mexico.However, according to an article published in the media The countrythis represents significant risks. Many Migrants have reported that organized crime has stolen their belongings or kidnapped them.

Even, Those who finally manage to get an appointment through the application are often intercepted by criminalswho extort them if they want their cell phone back to confirm their interview and threaten to prevent them from passing if they do not pay.

Another risk they face is that, since In the northern part of Mexico there is a huge influx of people trying to get an appointment, The authorities of the Latin American country come to forcibly relocate them and take them south, where they have to start their journey again to the border with the United States.

It should be remembered that, According to the CBP, they grant a total of 1,450 appointments dailywhich are not enough to meet the enormous demand. Authorities say that most are assigned randomly but that, after a recent update, It is now possible to offer more options to those who have been waiting the longest.

Migrants put themselves at risk to obtain an appointment at CBP One and enter the United States

According to the article of The country, Several migrants have made the decision to head to Reynosa, in the state of Tamaulipas, Mexico, in the hope that there will be a better chance of ultimately obtaining an appointment through the CBP One app.

The reason why they believe it will be easier for their application to be approved is that That port of entry is considered more dangerous, so the demand in the area is lower.

What’s more, The family that the media followed during their journey shared that they were assaulted and kidnapped. After raising US$41,500, they were finally released.

The media also interviewed some Mexican migrants, who assured that people of other nationalities have preference and they tend to be left behind. They explained that as a Mexican, it is necessary to wait around nine months, compared to people from other countries who obtain appointments more quickly.