- Texas: Brownsville, Eagle Pass, Hidalgo, Laredo and El Paso
- Arizona: Walnuts
- California: Calexico and San Ysidro (West Pedestrian – El Chaparral)
These 8 land ports of entry are the only ones available in the application offered by CBP. They highlighted: “CBP one will streamline the experience at the Port of Entry, can reduce wait times, and allows for a safe and orderly process for all travelers.”
If you are interested in getting an appointment at one of the United States border crossings, you will need to follow certain mandatory steps. You will need to create your account and enter all the registration data, upload a real-time photo and activate geolocation to obtain an appointment at the nearest port of entry.
Which Texas port of entry is fastest, according to ChatGPT?
It should be noted that CBP Officially assures that there is no exact waiting time to get an appointment, but it varies depending on each case. Texas offers the most opportunitieswith 5 land steps available in the free app on iOS and Android.
According to ChatGPT, the two fastest passes are El Paso and BrownsvilleThe first is one of the largest and busiest crossings, with several international bridges; the other is less congested than El Paso, but can vary depending on the day.
