Migrate The United States is the dream of many Latinos, however, not everyone can achieve it. Those who are outside the North American country and cannot apply for other procedures, They must apply for asylum through the application of the Office of Border Patrol and Protection, CBP One.

According to the criteria of

Request an appointment through the application, allows migrants to have an interview at one of the land ports of entry on the southwest border. However, Not all are available to migrants using CBP OneThese are the 8 available to schedule an appointment with immigration authorities:

Texas : Brownsville, Eagle Pass, Hidalgo, Laredo and El Paso

: Brownsville, Eagle Pass, Hidalgo, Laredo and El Paso Arizona : Walnuts

: Walnuts California: Calexico and San Ysidro (West Pedestrian – El Chaparral)

These 8 land ports of entry are the only ones available in the application offered by CBP. They highlighted: “CBP one will streamline the experience at the Port of Entry, can reduce wait times, and allows for a safe and orderly process for all travelers.”

If you are interested in getting an appointment at one of the United States border crossings, you will need to follow certain mandatory steps. You will need to create your account and enter all the registration data, upload a real-time photo and activate geolocation to obtain an appointment at the nearest port of entry.

You can confirm your appointment from CBP One. Photo:cbp.gov Share

Which Texas port of entry is fastest, according to ChatGPT?

It should be noted that CBP Officially assures that there is no exact waiting time to get an appointment, but it varies depending on each case. Texas offers the most opportunitieswith 5 land steps available in the free app on iOS and Android.

According to ChatGPT, the two fastest passes are El Paso and BrownsvilleThe first is one of the largest and busiest crossings, with several international bridges; the other is less congested than El Paso, but can vary depending on the day.