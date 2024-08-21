US authorities emphasize that currently the only option available for those who do not qualify to enter the country with a visa is the CBP One app. However, thousands of Migrants have reported that waiting times are long and that they are increasingly gathering at certain points. For this reason, an important event has been announced change that will come into effect this coming Friday, August 23.

The CBP One app is free to download and allows interested parties to register and share information in advance to subsequently be guided to the entity or service that corresponds to their case.

One of its most common uses is to request an interview with officials. from the United States Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP), but to do so it is necessary to comply with a series of requirements.

In addition to having a complete record, When an interview is assigned, account holders have to carry out a geolocation process which involves, in addition to sharing the location via GPS, sending photographs as proof of life.

The problem with the previous step is that, so far, Migrants could only carry out the process in northern or central Mexico, which was causing a significant accumulation of people in these areas. But that will soon change.

Authorities shared that Starting next August 23rd will update the process so that the People request and schedule appointments through the application from southern Mexicospecifically in the states of Tabasco and Chiapas.

From these territories Now those interested can request and schedule appointments to appear at one of the ports of entry southwest land available through the app.

US authorities explained that people in the aforementioned states in southern Mexico will be able to obtain an appointment and They will be given enough time to travel to the United States.

Ports of Entry Available to Request an Appointment at CBP One

CBP recalled that Through its application it is possible to send information in advance and schedule an appointmentservices that are free, so they ask not to fall for scams.

They also mentioned that Migrants are free to request an appointment at any of the eight available entry points, although they recommend choosing the one closest to your location. The options are as follows: