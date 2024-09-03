According to the criteria of
Considering that one of the most frequent uses is that of the Migrants seek an interview with authorities to legally enter the United States and then apply for protected status, such as asylum, there is a lot of information regarding how to improve the chances of obtaining an appointment, since there are people who claim to have been waiting for an assignment for more than six months.
Even so, Many have preferred to concentrate in certain areas, for example, in Mexicali, where the manager of the Cobina shelter, Altagracia Tamayo, told the local media The Impartial, who are receiving a large number of people.
As he shared, There are currently more than 200 migrants waiting to receive an appointment through CBP One. Most of those arriving at the shelter are Mexicans from states such as Michoacán, Guerrero, Morelos and the State of Mexico, who are seeking a new life fleeing violence in their places of origin. And the reason why they are heading to The border area located between Baja California and California is the safest compared to other points.
“Now the people we are receiving are those who already have an appointment, but want to enter through the border of Mexicali and Tijuana, because The borders of Tamaulipas and Chihuahua are very dangerous,” Tamayo said.
He also shared that, according to his experience, Immigration authorities are giving priority appointments to families traveling with childrenor single women with children. While single men without children are taking the longest to get an interview.
Safe corridor created for migrants who have an appointment at CBP one
Both US and Mexican authorities are aware that Migrants who have to cross the Latin country to reach the United States border and presenting themselves for their appointment with CBP run a series of dangers, which is why an emerging safe mobility corridor was announced.
Now that it is possible to request an interview with the CBP from some areas of southern Mexico, the National Migration Institute of that country has committed to allocating resources for assist in land transportation for those foreigners who already have an appointment.
In this way, mainly families leaving from Villahermosa, in the state of Tabasco, or from Tapachula, in the state of Chiapas, They will receive support to travel in buses that will be accompanied by security institutions and they will also be provided with food during the trip.
#CBP #port #choice #migrants #dangerous
Leave a Reply