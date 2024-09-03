Being the only option available for migrants who do not qualify to enter the United States through other processes, CBP One app records long wait times and delayswhich is why many myths have been generated around it which are the best ports to apply, and one of the factors to take into account are the dangers in reaching the entry area.

It is worth remembering that the application of the United States Customs and Border Protection Office, (CBP)is available as a free download for iOS and Android devices and guides applicants through a series of questions so they can take the appropriate steps based on their needs.

Considering that one of the most frequent uses is that of the Migrants seek an interview with authorities to legally enter the United States and then apply for protected status, such as asylum, there is a lot of information regarding how to improve the chances of obtaining an appointment, since there are people who claim to have been waiting for an assignment for more than six months.

Most of the migrants in this situation are located in northern Mexico. However, the CBP has other points available through which it is possible to request the interview, the center of the Latin country and the southern states, Chiapas and Tabasco.

Even so, Many have preferred to concentrate in certain areas, for example, in Mexicali, where the manager of the Cobina shelter, Altagracia Tamayo, told the local media The Impartial, who are receiving a large number of people.

As he shared, There are currently more than 200 migrants waiting to receive an appointment through CBP One. Most of those arriving at the shelter are Mexicans from states such as Michoacán, Guerrero, Morelos and the State of Mexico, who are seeking a new life fleeing violence in their places of origin. And the reason why they are heading to The border area located between Baja California and California is the safest compared to other points.

“Now the people we are receiving are those who already have an appointment, but want to enter through the border of Mexicali and Tijuana, because The borders of Tamaulipas and Chihuahua are very dangerous,” Tamayo said.

He also shared that, according to his experience, Immigration authorities are giving priority appointments to families traveling with childrenor single women with children. While single men without children are taking the longest to get an interview.

Safe corridor created for migrants who have an appointment at CBP one

Both US and Mexican authorities are aware that Migrants who have to cross the Latin country to reach the United States border and presenting themselves for their appointment with CBP run a series of dangers, which is why an emerging safe mobility corridor was announced.

Now that it is possible to request an interview with the CBP from some areas of southern Mexico, the National Migration Institute of that country has committed to allocating resources for assist in land transportation for those foreigners who already have an appointment.

In this way, mainly families leaving from Villahermosa, in the state of Tabasco, or from Tapachula, in the state of Chiapas, They will receive support to travel in buses that will be accompanied by security institutions and they will also be provided with food during the trip.