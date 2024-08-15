A few months ago the United States Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP)for its acronym in English), enabled in its mobile application the possibility of registering groups so that People who have the same destination in the North American country can request a joint appointmentBut how does this option work and what are the conditions?

According to the criteria of

First we must remember that The CBP One app is currently the only option available for foreigners seeking status such as asylum to access an appointment before immigration authorities. The app can be downloaded for free on iOS and Android devices.

The authorities created this option with the intention of improving the response to migrants’ requests and avoiding bad practices and extortion by criminal groups. However, Its use often raises various doubts, especially for those who are traveling with family or in a group.

While individuals headed to the same destination in the United States may request an appointment together, please note that Groups cannot exceed 10 people. In addition, one of the essential conditions is that they all be located in central or northern Mexico.

CBP also clarified that even when traveling in a group, All members seeking an appointment need to make their own request. This means that although it is possible for a group of people to send their request for an interview in the same registry, when they receive an affirmative response, each of them must carry out their procedure separately.

Authorities explained that when it comes to groups, If you are assigned an interview, everyone will receive the invitation to appear on the same date and time. However, to confirm this appointment, each person must follow a series of steps.

Through CBP One, It will be necessary to complete a geolocation verification process to ensure that they are in one of the authorized locations, which for now are only in central or northern Mexico.

This process is carried out using the GPS system of the mobile device and also through capturing photographs and detecting life. In this case, Each person belonging to the same registry, as long as they are over 14 years old, must complete the procedure. If all members of the group or family do not complete this requirement, CBP will have the option to cancel the appointment.

The application allows for greater transparency in entering and leaving the United States. Photo:CBP Share

Does a large group of people have a better chance of getting an appointment at CBP One?

Carrying out a joint registration provides the possibility for the families or people who have a common bond can appear before the authorities on the same date and time and present their case for entering the United States without having to separate.

However, the authorities clarified that carrying out a search, whether as part of a family or a large group, It makes no difference in terms of how quickly you might receive an appointment.

CBP recalled that the designation of interviews is based on several criteria, the first of which is the response capacity at each of the ports of entry. They also explained that The first appointments are given to those who have waited the longest. and are then randomly assigned.