Many Migrants spend months waiting for an appointment with the authorities of the United States Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP)for its acronym in English), which is why are generated doubts about the steps to follow to confirm an interview and not lose the opportunity to legally enter the United States. This is all you need to know about it.

Let us remember that The CBP One app is available as a free download and, through this, you will be able to carry out a registration with all your personal information, including the image of an official identification, in order to request an interview with immigration officials.

Once you have a valid registration, you will then be able to access the tab to request an appointment, which will be enabled between 11 AM and 10 AM, Central Time. Authorities indicate that you will have to wait and that, If you are authorized for an interview, you will be notified the following day at 11 AM Central Time.

To find out if you have been assigned an appointment, you will need to check your application, although they will also send you an email. to the address you have registered in your profile, notifying you of the date and time designated to present yourself at the corresponding port of entry.

It will be important that you accept and confirm the appointment within a period of maximum 23 hours following your assignment.. Do not forget that you must be in an authorized location, which may be in central or northern Mexico, or in the southern states of Tabasco and Chiapas.

You can confirm your appointment from CBP One. Photo:cbp.gov

Steps to confirm an appointment at CBP One

If you receive confirmation that you were assigned an appointment with the CBP authorities, Then these are the steps you will need to follow: