Let us remember that The CBP One app is available as a free download and, through this, you will be able to carry out a registration with all your personal information, including the image of an official identification, in order to request an interview with immigration officials.
To find out if you have been assigned an appointment, you will need to check your application, although they will also send you an email. to the address you have registered in your profile, notifying you of the date and time designated to present yourself at the corresponding port of entry.
It will be important that you accept and confirm the appointment within a period of maximum 23 hours following your assignment.. Do not forget that you must be in an authorized location, which may be in central or northern Mexico, or in the southern states of Tabasco and Chiapas.
Steps to confirm an appointment at CBP One
If you receive confirmation that you were assigned an appointment with the CBP authorities, Then these are the steps you will need to follow:
- On the home screen select Traveler or traveler.
- Select the option Land or Earth and click Continue.
- Select Send advance information.
- Select your language and click Continue.
- Read the instructions that appear on your screen and click Continue.
- Select your record.
- Select Accept Appointment.
- You will need to take a selfie, please carefully review the instructions that will appear on the screen.
- Once all your information is correct, select Schedule.
- Check the pop-up window and click Yes, schedule.
- Click OK to confirm your appointment.
- Please check your confirmation email where all the information regarding your interview will appear.
