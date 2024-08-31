Thousands of people remain in the areas authorized by Customs and Border Protection Office of the United States, (CBPfor its acronym in English), with the intention of obtaining an appointment with the immigration authorities and legally entering the United States. However, Waiting times are often long, which is why some tips can be followedeven those dictated by artificial intelligence.

Immigration authorities have emphasized that Appointments through CBP One are assigned first to those who have been waiting the longest. and then they decide at random. They have also made it clear that there are no tricks or easy ways to get the appointment. The most important thing is that you complete your registration correctly and with all the required information.

But, if you want some extra help, ChatGPT artificial intelligence was asked what some tricks are to increase your chances of getting an interview and provided the following four tips. These are general recommendations from the AI, formulated from its database, which of course do not guarantee getting an appointment, but which can benefit you.

Please review the requirements and your documentation carefully in CBP One

It might seem obvious to you, however, It is very important that you make sure you meet all the necessary requirements and share all the documentation that is requested in the application. This includes, for example, an image of your passport or other official identification.

Consider that If there are any errors in your record, the authorities may disqualify you for an appointment. Also remember that the app doesn’t allow you to edit profiles, so if you want to change your information, you’ll have to delete your account and open a new one. Along those lines, you need to be sure to keep your information up to date and regularly check your profile in the system to ensure everything is correct.

Please be flexible regarding the time and date of your appointment with CBP One

The second one The recommendation that ChatGPT artificial intelligence provided is to be flexible regarding the conditions of your appointment, If you are open about the date and time of your interview, it will be easier for you to find an opportunity.

He also stressed that You must make your request well in advance based on where you are located. Please estimate how long it will take you to get to the port of entry, otherwise you may miss your appointment.

Continually review the CBP One application

Another piece of advice that artificial intelligence provided is Review the application regularly Sometimes, appointment slots become available due to cancellations, which you can take advantage of by keeping an eye on the platform. Also, if there is any type of change or update in the procedures or policies, you can stay informed and make the necessary modifications so that your profile is always considered.

Turn to CBP One technical support

If you have any kind of problem using the application, or any specific questions that are not answered on the CBP portal, it is best to contact Please contact technical support directly for assistance. You may contact [email protected] directly for assistance and guidance.