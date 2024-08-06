The CBP One application, belonging to the United States Customs and Border Protection Office (CBPfor its acronym in English), is currently the only possibility for foreigners who do not qualify for a visa or other type of permit to legally enter the territory. That is why it is worth knowing the tool and, One of the most common doubts is whether it is necessary to request an appointment every day.

According to the criteria of

CBP One is a Free downloadable app that features various tools for international travelersnot only for immigrants seeking protected status. However, that is precisely one of its most well-known and common uses.

It is estimated that there are millions of people waiting on the other side of the border for the possibility of Get an appointment to present your case to the immigration authorities and that they be granted, for example, asylum status.

To use the application The first step is to create an account by sharing personal informationIt is important to note that it is possible to upload data for multiple people from the same profile, as long as they are families or travelers who have a common address in the United States. Once you have completed registration, you will then be able to request an appointment.The bad news is that due to high demand, wait times are often long.

In this regard, the CBP recalled that If you do not have an affirmative response regarding your appointment request, then you will have to go through the process daily. until it is considered by the authorities. The positive part is that an update was recently announced through which interviews will now be assigned to a greater extent to those who have been waiting the longest.

Nevertheless, Please note that new appointments are made every day, so you must be ready to confirm your attendance. in case the authorities assign you a day for the interview.

A certain number of appointments are granted each day depending on the port of entry. Photo:iStock Share

7 things you should know about the CBP One app

It is important to remember that the southern border currently remains closed due to restrictions imposed by the Biden administration, so The only way to legally enter the United States and apply for asylum status is through the CBP One application. Here are seven facts you should know about this platform.

The app was launched in October 2020 and is available for both iOS devices in the Apple Store and Android devices on Google Play.

CBP One is the only tool through which CBP provides various services to foreigners seeking to enter the United States.

All services provided through the app are free of charge.

The application allows you to request an appointment to appear at the following land ports of entry:

– Arizona: Nogales

– Texas: Brownsville, Eagle Pass, Hidalgo, Laredo and El Paso.

– California: Calexico and San Ysidro