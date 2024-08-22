Through the CBP One application of the United States Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP), non-citizens who wish to enter the country can request an appointment at a port of entry, and It is not necessary to have a sponsor to register..

More and more immigrants are using the app to get an appointment with a CBP officer at one of the eight ports of entry available. To provide more information regarding registration on the app, the agency clarified on its official website that Applicants do not need a sponsor to register and schedule an appointment..

However, non-citizens must be in central or northern Mexico or in the states of Chiapas and Tabasco. From there, immigrants You may request an appointment at one of the ports of entry listed below.:

Arizona: Nogales

Texas: Brownsville, Eagle Pass, Hidalgo, Laredo and El Paso

California: Calexico and San Ysidro

In that regard, CBP indicates that it is not necessary to be in a specific location within the geofenced area, since You will have the same ability to access the CBP One app regardless of where you are located.The agency also notes that access in Chiapas and Tabasco means that migrants will be able to request and schedule an appointment without having to continue heading further north into Mexico.

The application allows for greater transparency in the entry and exit of non-immigrant citizens into and out of the United States.

The best way to get an appointment at CBP One

After registering, to get an appointment You must complete a new application every day until you receive a confirmation. in the app or via email with the date and time specified.

In the same section, the agency explains that The best way to get an appointment and ensure that you are processed at a port of entry is to register with accurate information.including, if applicable, a passport or other identification document.

On the other hand, CBP warns that You may lose your appointment for violations such as creating new or multiple records. to try to make several appointments, with the aim of getting ahead in the queue.