Given the increase in user income in the CBP One application from the Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP) in recent years, the artificial intelligence tool from the company OpenAI, GPT Chathas a List of tricks to get a date quickly.

Although the Average waiting time to receive an appointment through the app is eight weekssome people Months go by without getting an appointment to present themselves at a port of entry. To avoid going through this process incorrectly, artificial intelligence has a concise answer.

When consulting with GPT Chat On tips for getting a date quickly, the AI ​​tool recommended the five tricks detailed in the following list:

Register in advance: It is important to ensure that you have a CBP One portal account before seeking an appointment, which will allow you to access the platform more seamlessly and make it easier to schedule a specific time and date.

Check back frequently: Appointment times can change frequently, so it is important that you check the CBP One portal several times a day.

Set up alerts: It is important that you enable the option to receive notifications to confirm the appointment as soon as you arrive.

Select the best time: Try to register at a time of day when there are fewer active profiles, which can be early in the morning or late at night.

Prepare all documents: It is necessary that you have all the necessary documents ready before trying to schedule your appointment and facilitate the process and data entry.

CBP One is the Customs and Border Protection Office’s application. Photo:cbp.gov Share

Things to avoid to avoid delaying or complicating your appointment with CBP One

Similarly, AI highlighted the importance of not entering erroneous information, but the data must be detailed correctly and completely in the application to avoid delaying or complicating the process of obtaining an appointment. Secondly, he warned users that You should not make multiple requests for the same appointment or in the same region.given that It can cause confusion and problems in scheduling the appointment..

Another point to avoid that artificial intelligence stressed corresponds to ignore requirementsso it is extremely important that the user make sure you meet all the requirements and criteria necessary for the appointment. Finally, GPT Chat He stressed that it is essential to remain alert to CBP emails or notificationsbecause they may contain important information about your appointment or additional instructions.