According to the criteria of
The agency indicates through its official website that all non-citizens without sufficient documentation to legally enter the United States You can register and request an appointment through the CBP One appfor which they must complete the form with precise and detailed information, including all the documents they have, such as passport and identity card.
In the same way, Requesting an appointment on behalf of a group does not influence who receives an appointment.and the daily allocation of appointments reserves a percentage of these for users who have been waiting the longest for an appointment, based on the date of the initial registration. “The remaining appointments are randomly assigned to those who requested one the day before,” the agency explains.
What happens if you miss your CBP One appointment?
Due to the difficulty in obtaining an appointment at this time, CBP stresses that it is important to request a new appointment each day if you do not receive confirmation. In the event that have a date and time for your appointment and miss it, must ask other.
In this regard, CBP warns that “the registration status in CBP One will change back to ‘make an appointment’.” You will then have to select the highlighted option again and Follow the instructions to request a new appointment.
#CBP #appointment #request #group
