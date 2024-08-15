With wide popularity in USA due to the facilities it provides for entering the country, the CBP One app of Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP) delivers appointments daily without priority for anyonealthough you can follow certain tips to get one faster.

According to the criteria of

The agency indicates through its official website that all non-citizens without sufficient documentation to legally enter the United States You can register and request an appointment through the CBP One appfor which they must complete the form with precise and detailed information, including all the documents they have, such as passport and identity card.

In the same section, the agency maintains that Requesting an appointment for yourself does not influence who receives an appointmenthence There is no priority in that case. CBP then clarifies that the best way to get an appointment and ensure that you are processed at a port of entry is to register with accurate information.

In the same way, Requesting an appointment on behalf of a group does not influence who receives an appointment.and the daily allocation of appointments reserves a percentage of these for users who have been waiting the longest for an appointment, based on the date of the initial registration. “The remaining appointments are randomly assigned to those who requested one the day before,” the agency explains.

What happens if you miss your CBP One appointment?

Due to the difficulty in obtaining an appointment at this time, CBP stresses that it is important to request a new appointment each day if you do not receive confirmation. In the event that have a date and time for your appointment and miss it, must ask other.

The best way to get an appointment is to register with accurate information. Photo:iStock Share

In this regard, CBP warns that “the registration status in CBP One will change back to ‘make an appointment’.” You will then have to select the highlighted option again and Follow the instructions to request a new appointment.