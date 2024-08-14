In recent years, the launch of the CBP One app understood a significant advance for those people who seek Get an appointment with Customs and Border Protection (CBP), and to move the process forward, There are no features that increase your chancesthe agency reported.

Although the process of obtaining an appointment can be tedious, the only option for applicants is to complete the information accurately and without forgetting any details. Through its official website, CBP reported that No nationality is given priority for appointmentsas well as Families are not given priority either who try to get a turn together.

Thus, The best way to get an appointment and ensure that you are processed at a port of entry is to register with accurate information.so it is also important that if you have a passport or other identification document, you check that it is included in your registry.

Through its official website, CBP makes the following clarification: “The daily appointment allocation reserves a percentage of these for users who have been waiting longer for abased on the date the initial registration was created. The remaining appointments are randomly assigned to those who requested one the day before.”

That is why it is essential to consider that You must request an appointment every day until the agency can serve your request.“If you have not yet received an appointment, you must continue to request one every day so that you are taken into account in the allocation of appointments for the following day,” it states on its website.

What to do when you already have an appointment with CBP One?

In the event that CBP has stipulated a date and time for the appointment you requested through the application, you will need to Present yourself at the port of entry and have your confirmation number on hand. to provide it to the officer upon arrival.

The application allows for greater transparency in the entry and exit of non-immigrant citizens into and out of the United States. Photo:CBP Share

In this sense, although it is not mandatory, CBP recommends that you have proof of your appointmentwhich you can have in the CBP One app or in a copy of your confirmation email.