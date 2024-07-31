The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP)for its acronym in English) formed a special tool For individuals seeking asylum in the country through the various ports of entry: CBP One, a mobile app that guides users through their respective cases.

First and foremost, CBP emphasizes the importance of citizens without prior authorization to enter the United States Request an appointment at a land port of entry through the CBP One app. You will also need to be aware that Ports can use exclusive lanes for individuals with different types of travel documents or for those without travel documents, as well as for individuals with prior appointments at CBP One. The people who have been issued a Notice to Appear and placed in removal proceedings They will be able to apply for relief, including asylum or other protection, before an immigration judge. Persons processed for Expedited Removal proceedings who express fear of persecution or torture, or report their intention to seek asylum, They will have to go through a credible fear interview with United States Citizenship and Immigration Service agents. (USCIS). CBP does not resolve asylum applications.

Through its official portal, CBP also reported that, if you have been issued a Notice to Appear and granted permission to enter the United Statesyou may be eligible to apply for an Employment Authorization Document (EAD).

In case you have not yet started the procedure for applying for the EAD, You can do this by using a USCIS online account.specifically by completing Form I-765. On this site, you can also complete other important immigration procedures, such as bringing your family to the country, looking for work, or applying for permanent residency.