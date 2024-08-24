Thousands of people are waiting at one of the authorized points to obtain an appointment through the CBP One application. Although the authorities have carried out various updates with the intention of improving response times, the reality is that Wait times are often long, and here are five things you can do if you still haven’t been approved for an interview.

According to the criteria of

The first thing worth mentioning is that the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) application is currently the only tool available for immigration officials. Migrants who do not meet the criteria for, for example, obtaining a visa, can legally enter the United States.

The platform is free to download and is available for iOS and Android devices. Once you have it on your phone you will need to register.

If it takes time waiting for an interview, this is what you can do.

You must make appointments at CBP One every day

Authorities have advised those who have not received confirmation of an appointment that They must continue to insist and request it daily.

They remembered that Every day at 12 PM Eastern Time they begin scheduling appointments, giving preference first to those who requested it the day before, then to those who have been waiting the longest, and the rest are selected at random.

So, Every day you must carry out the request until you receive an affirmative response.which will appear in the same application.

You must be prepared to apply for the status you require, for example, asylum.

CBP emphasizes that Through the application, you have a first interview with immigration authorities to be able to enter the United States.However, they are not the entity in charge of providing status such as asylum or work permits.

When you are assigned an appointment, you will be able to present your case to the immigration authorities and, if they consider it pertinent, they will direct you to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS), the entity responsible for providing legal status.

In that sense, You must be prepared to support your case and, for example, if you are seeking asylum, demonstrate that in your country of origin you fear for your life for reasons related to your race, nationality, political ideology, among others.

Avoid bad practices and scams

The authorities recalled that The CBP One app is free to download and the process to obtain an appointment is also free. So don’t be fooled if someone offers you an interview in exchange for money.

In addition, They asked not to resort to bad practices such as the creation of various profiles This will give you a better chance of being assigned an interview. If the authorities find out about this, they could deny you the appointment.

The CBP One app is free to access. Photo:cbp.gov Share

Please be patient and verify your profile

As already mentioned, you will have to insist every day to get an appointment on the app but, to improve your chances, CBP mentioned that it is best to have a complete and accurate profile.

If you have been waiting for an interview assignment for a while, log in to your profile and Please check that all your details are correct and that you have included items such as a photograph of your passport or some other identification.

Remember that if you are going to carry out the process in a group, Each member must complete the form. Otherwise, the authorities will not consider your request.

Take advantage of the tool to register your family or group

If you are traveling with your family, or with a group of people who have the same destination in the United States, carry out the registration together.

Through this option, when the authorities assign you an appointment, everyone will be able to show up on the same date and time.

However, it is necessary to remember that, in this case, All members over 14 years of age must register individually, attaching their personal data and that, in order to confirm the appointment, each person must go through a process of geolocation and proof of life in real time.