Through detailed and precise operation, Customs and Border Protection agents (CBP) An American citizen was arrested 21 years old residing in Texas, USAwhen trying entering into the country a shipment of suspected cocaine valued at more than US$600,000.

For its arduous work on the border Protecting the country from the entry of illegal drug shipments and other types of contraband, CBP is considered one of the most important agencies in the U.S. government. Proof of its dedication and effort is the recent arrest of a young American woman who, Despite having citizenship, she was examined by the authoritieswho They discovered an illegal shipment in their truck.

According to information shared by the agency on its official website, the seizure took place last Saturday, September 21, at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge, when The young woman living in the city of Dallas tried to enter the country driving a 2015 Chevrolet.

Following the initial inspection, officers referred the vehicle for further examination where, with the help of a canine unit and a non-intrusive inspection (NII) system, they discovered that it was carrying 22 hidden packages with more than 23 kilograms of cocainewith a Estimated black market value of approximately US$675,850.

The fate of the owner of the truck confiscated in Texas

Following the seizure of the vehicle and packages containing the narcotics, special agents from Homeland Security Investigations They arrested the driver and started a criminal investigation. against him for trying to bring more than 23 kilos of cocaine into the country.

Authorities seized the packages worth approximately US$675,850 on the black market. Photo:Telemundo Share

In this regard, Brownsville Port of Entry Director Tater Ortiz said in the statement: “The unwavering diligence and dedication of our CBP officers to keep our borders secure produced This important seizure and Our communities are safer thanks to your efforts“.