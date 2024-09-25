According to the criteria of
According to information shared by the agency on its official website, the seizure took place last Saturday, September 21, at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge, when The young woman living in the city of Dallas tried to enter the country driving a 2015 Chevrolet.
Following the initial inspection, officers referred the vehicle for further examination where, with the help of a canine unit and a non-intrusive inspection (NII) system, they discovered that it was carrying 22 hidden packages with more than 23 kilograms of cocainewith a Estimated black market value of approximately US$675,850.
The fate of the owner of the truck confiscated in Texas
Following the seizure of the vehicle and packages containing the narcotics, special agents from Homeland Security Investigations They arrested the driver and started a criminal investigation. against him for trying to bring more than 23 kilos of cocaine into the country.
In this regard, Brownsville Port of Entry Director Tater Ortiz said in the statement: “The unwavering diligence and dedication of our CBP officers to keep our borders secure produced This important seizure and Our communities are safer thanks to your efforts“.
