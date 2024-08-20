According to the criteria of

Through the official site Usajobsthe CBP called for American citizens who want to work in places like Calexico, Los Angeles, Otay Mesa, San Francisco, San Ysidro and Tecate in California; and Key West, Miami, Orlando and Tampa in Florida. The announcement details that it is paid between US$59,966 and US$122,955 per year; plus the possibility of receiving an additional US$45,000 per year in overtime. There are also vacancies in other locations in the United States, namely:

Arizona

Colorado

D.C.

Georgia

Hawaii

Illinois

Maine

Calais

Houlton

Jackman

Vanceboro

Michigan

Minnesota

Grand Portage

International Falls

Minneapolis

Mountain

North Carolina

New Jersey

New York

Alexandria Bay

Buffalo

Champlain

Massena

Port of Trout River

Queens

North Dakota

Pennsylvania

Puerto Rico

South Carolina

Texas

Brownsville

Dallas

Eagle Pass

The Step

Gentleman

Houston

Laredo

Virgin Islands

Charlotte Amalie

Christiansted

Vermont

Beecher Falls

Derby Line

Highgate Springs

Richford

Washington

The duties for the CBP position with a salary of US$122,000 per year

This position is for individuals with prior experience in law enforcement or military.according to the announcement of Usajobs. In order to become a Customs and Border Protection officer, making you a valuable member of the Federal Law Enforcement Officer (LEO) profession, you have to complete certain typical tasks which include: