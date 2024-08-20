According to the criteria of
Arizona
Colorado
D.C.
Georgia
Hawaii
Illinois
Maine
- Calais
- Houlton
- Jackman
- Vanceboro
Michigan
Minnesota
- Grand Portage
- International Falls
- Minneapolis
Mountain
North Carolina
New Jersey
New York
- Alexandria Bay
- Buffalo
- Champlain
- Massena
- Port of Trout River
- Queens
North Dakota
Pennsylvania
Puerto Rico
South Carolina
Texas
- Brownsville
- Dallas
- Eagle Pass
- The Step
- Gentleman
- Houston
- Laredo
Virgin Islands
- Charlotte Amalie
- Christiansted
Vermont
- Beecher Falls
- Derby Line
- Highgate Springs
- Richford
Washington
The duties for the CBP position with a salary of US$122,000 per year
This position is for individuals with prior experience in law enforcement or military.according to the announcement of Usajobs. In order to become a Customs and Border Protection officer, making you a valuable member of the Federal Law Enforcement Officer (LEO) profession, you have to complete certain typical tasks which include:
- Enforce laws and regulations customs, immigration and agricultural.
- Facilitate the flow of trade and legitimate travel.
- Conduct inspections to people and means of transport.
- Determining the admissibility of persons to enter the United States.
- Preventing the illegal entry of prohibited persons and goods and the smuggling of illegal drugs and other contraband items.
#CBP #seeking #agents #Florida #California #salaries #US122000 #year
Leave a Reply