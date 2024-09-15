According to the criteria of
Through the website usajobsthe CBP posted a new job offer with a salary ranging from US$48,809 to US$87,838 per yearNewly appointed officers will also receive a $20,000 incentive.
The job is on-site, full-time with rotating shifts and requires availability to travel. To be eligible, Applicant must be a veteran or in the service.
“This announcement is open nationwide to include the southwest, northern and coastal borders. Locations offered are determined by the U.S. Border Patrol.“, they add in the announcement.
In the Golden State, Locations requiring CBP services are:
- El Centro Station, located in El Centro, California.
- Indio Station, El Centro, California.
- Calexico Station, El Centro, California.
- Boulevard Station, located in San Diego, California.
- Brownfield Station, San Diego, California.
- Campo Station, San Diego, California.
- Chula Vista Station, San Diego, California.
- Imperial Beach Station, San Diego, California.
- Murrieta Station, San Diego, California,
- San Clemente Station, San Diego, California.
Border Patrol Agent: CBP Job Duties and Requirements
Those who wish to apply as an agent must have a perfect level in the languages of English and Spanish, with training in the latter. In addition, you have to be a U.S. citizen, have firearms proficiency and a driver’s license.
To qualify in the GL-5 grade, the interested party must have at least one year’s experience at a level lower than this and a bachelor’s degree from an accredited university. For its part, the GL-7 level requests one year of experience at lower levels, bachelor’s degree with superior performance and one year of postgraduate in a field of study related to the application of laws.
