One way to serve your country and be paid for it is to Apply for a job as a Border Patrol Agent GL 5-7. During the month of September, residents of California who wish to be part of the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) may apply for this job offer from the United States Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP). Learn about the requirements to apply.

According to the criteria of

Through the website usajobsthe CBP posted a new job offer with a salary ranging from US$48,809 to US$87,838 per yearNewly appointed officers will also receive a $20,000 incentive.

The job is on-site, full-time with rotating shifts and requires availability to travel. To be eligible, Applicant must be a veteran or in the service.

“This announcement is open nationwide to include the southwest, northern and coastal borders. Locations offered are determined by the U.S. Border Patrol.“, they add in the announcement.

The position is to be a Border Patrol agent. Photo:CBP Share

In the Golden State, Locations requiring CBP services are:

El Centro Station, located in El Centro, California.

Indio Station, El Centro, California.

Calexico Station, El Centro, California.

Boulevard Station, located in San Diego, California.

Brownfield Station, San Diego, California.

Campo Station, San Diego, California.

Chula Vista Station, San Diego, California.

Imperial Beach Station, San Diego, California.

Murrieta Station, San Diego, California,

San Clemente Station, San Diego, California.

Border Patrol Agent: CBP Job Duties and Requirements

According to usajobsa Border Patrol agent must “detect and interrogate those suspected of violating immigration laws; stop undocumented foreigners and smugglers at the borders; control farms, buildings, traffic, among others; patrol the international border and coastal waterways; and analyze fingerprints and other data on illegal immigrants.”

Those who wish to apply as an agent must have a perfect level in the languages ​​of English and Spanish, with training in the latter. In addition, you have to be a U.S. citizen, have firearms proficiency and a driver’s license.

The requirements and duties of a Border Patrol agent. Photo:X @CBP Share

To qualify in the GL-5 grade, the interested party must have at least one year’s experience at a level lower than this and a bachelor’s degree from an accredited university. For its part, the GL-7 level requests one year of experience at lower levels, bachelor’s degree with superior performance and one year of postgraduate in a field of study related to the application of laws.