Among all the cases, a total of 17 related to domestic violence, 11 cases of sexual assault and 10 cases of migrant trafficking across the border. Meanwhile, 11 other officers are believed to be involved in cases of physical abuse of detainees, while 13 are accused of association with criminal gangs.
Political reactions to investigations into CBP agents
Raúl Grijalva, a Democratic representative, spoke with the site Newsweek on the investigation involving 211 CBP agents, saying: “The number of CBP agents being investigated for a wide variety of violations is extremely concerning.“If reports that the investigations are being conducted by CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility are true, I am concerned that the integrity of the investigations is at risk.”
In the rest of his testimony to the aforementioned media, He deepened his doubts about the transparency of the investigationAccording to Grijalva, the fact that the entity investigating is not an independent body and has a relationship with CBP could compromise the way in which the process is carried out and prevent getting to the bottom of the matter regarding the agents under investigation.
