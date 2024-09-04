According to the criteria of

What was initially thought to be a simple interception of migrants It turned out to be a very surprising operationwith a cocaine shipment valued at US$5,300,000. As detailed by the entity on its official website, on Sunday, the CBP Caribbean Air and Marine detected a Suspicious boat sailing towards Domes beach in RinconPuerto Rico.

In response, the Ramey Border Patrol Communications Sector contacted FURA to coordinate an interception. The 7-meter (23-foot) Robalo, equipped with a center console and a Yamaha 225 outboard engine, was Located about 3.2 kilometers (2 miles) off the coasteast of Domes Beach. 226 packages of cocaine were found on the shipwith a total weight of 588 pounds (267 kilograms).

Arrests and Proceedings Conducted by CBP

The two men on board, local American citizens, were arrested during the operation. The FURA transferred the individuals, the boat and the narcotics to their maritime station in Añasco, where a preliminary investigation was carried out and the respective assets were secured.

Meanwhile, the Ramey Sector Border Patrol confiscated the contraband and referred the detainees and evidence to the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) Caribbean Corridor Strike Force (CCFS). This operation undoubtedly demonstrates the effectiveness of collaboration between federal and local agenciesas well as highlighting the growing threat of drug trafficking in the region.

The seizure of illegal drugs represents a blow to drug distribution networks, so the agency will continue its work in defense of the community. “The more than 65,000 men and women of the CBP Protecting America on Land, Air and Sea“We facilitate safe and legal travel and trade and guarantee the economic prosperity of our country,” the organization states on the aforementioned website.