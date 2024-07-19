A thirty-one-year-old man of Mexican nationality, who had entered USA and was traveling on Highway 86 in the city of Indio, Californiawas arrested for Customs and Border Protection agents (CBP), who after a detailed inspection They discovered that He was transporting more than 200 kilograms of an illegal substance.

CBP officers continue to work day after day in their attempt to protect the borders from both illegal immigration and the transportation of drugs, which generally enter from other countries to be sold in the United States. In an operation that took place on July 8 with the objective of mitigating smuggling, agents of the agency They stopped an orange Freightliner semi-trailer truck traveling north on the highway..

In the inspection near Coachella, the Border Patrol K-9 team, specialized in detecting drug smuggling and hidden illegal immigrants, He noticed the presence of illegal substances inside the vehicle. In light of this incident, the driver was transported along with the semi-trailer truck to the Indio Border Patrol Station, where a thorough search was conducted.

In this way, the agents They discovered nearly 200 kilograms of drugs hidden in the fuel tankand after analysis in the laboratory, They determined that it was methamphetamine.

Through an official statement shared through his website, El Centro Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gregory Bovino referred to the danger posed by the seized packages. “I tend to think that Large shipments of methamphetamine like this pose a risk to Americans on several levels, including increased crime and decreased health and safety,” he said.

CBP’s Apollo Operation

In the aforementioned publication, the organization stressed that The discovery took place within the framework of Operation Apollowhich is “a holistic anti-fentanyl effort that began on October 26, 2023, in Southern California and expanded to Arizona on April 10, 2024.”

In that regard, CBP mentioned that the operation “focuses on intelligence gathering and partnerships and utilizes local CBP field assets augmented by federal, state, local, tribal and territorial partners” to “stop the smuggling of fentanyl into the United States.” The The amount of drugs seized recently has an approximate value of US$540,000 on the black market.