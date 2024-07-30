According to the criteria of
According to the job description, is an open position in Artesia, New Mexico. This is a permanent, full-time job that will require occasional travel. The position starts with a salary of US$72,553 per year.but based on your experience, track record and skills, you could be promoted to earn up to $158,860.
Besides, CBP offers other benefits such as medical, dental, vision, life, and long-term care insurance. In addition, it also includes a retirement plan, savings plan, flexible spending account, personal leave days and paid federal holidays.
Before applying It is very important to consider the following requirements:
- Must be a US citizen.
- If you are a male, you must be registered with the selective service.
- You must prove primary residence in the United States for at least three of the last five years.
- You will be required to undergo a background investigation that includes drug testing.
- You must be a graduate of a full course of study at a law school accredited by the American Bar Association.
- You must also be a member in good standing of the Bar Association of a United States territory.
How to apply to become a CBP attorney?
You can find the position of General Counsel for the Office of the Chief Deputy General Counsel in New Mexico on the US government’s job page.
- Simply filter the vacancy on the home page to find it.
- If you meet all the specified requirements, you must send an email to the address: [email protected]
- In the subject, put the code that refers to the vacancy, that is: CC/24-17.
- If your resume catches the attention of recruiters, you will receive a response asking you to send more information and conduct the corresponding interviews.
