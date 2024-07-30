The Customs and Border Protection Office of the United States (CBP)for its acronym in English) is one of the most important security agencies in the country that has positions throughout the territory to fulfill its mission of safeguarding the borders and has just announced an important position for which it offers a salary of up to US$158,860 per year.

It should be noted that this is not work aimed directly at safeguarding the borders, i.e. it is not related to Border Patrol activities. The position is to become an attorney to the Deputy Chief Legal Counsel.

According to the job description, is an open position in Artesia, New Mexico. This is a permanent, full-time job that will require occasional travel. The position starts with a salary of US$72,553 per year.but based on your experience, track record and skills, you could be promoted to earn up to $158,860.

Besides, CBP offers other benefits such as medical, dental, vision, life, and long-term care insurance. In addition, it also includes a retirement plan, savings plan, flexible spending account, personal leave days and paid federal holidays.

Before applying It is very important to consider the following requirements:

Must be a US citizen.

If you are a male, you must be registered with the selective service.

You must prove primary residence in the United States for at least three of the last five years.

You will be required to undergo a background investigation that includes drug testing.

You must be a graduate of a full course of study at a law school accredited by the American Bar Association.

You must also be a member in good standing of the Bar Association of a United States territory.

To apply, it is necessary to have studied law. Photo:iStock Share

How to apply to become a CBP attorney?

You can find the position of General Counsel for the Office of the Chief Deputy General Counsel in New Mexico on the US government’s job page.