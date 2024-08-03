The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP)for its acronym in English) needs many professional agents on its team to protect the country from any type of illegal situation that may occur at the different ports of entry, whether by air, land or sea, and that is why Their workers are very well paid, just like in Texas.In this case, a lawyer who can offer his services is specifically sought for this task.

According to the criteria of

Many people dream of being part of the CBP team, and in the last few hours a vacancy for this was announced in Texas that excited many: offer to become a key member of the legal team of the Office of the Chief Legal Counsel in exchange of a salary of up to US$158,860.

According to the official website of Usa Jobsthe job is open to any American citizen, national or loyal to the country, who meets a series of important requirements. They assure that The salary starts from a base of US$72,553 and may have a potential increase to the figure mentioned above.

To apply for this offer, you will need be a U.S. citizen, be registered with the Selective Service in the case of a male born after December 31, 1959 and have primary residence in the U.S. for at least three of the last five years, among other requests.

At the same time, they assure that You will likely be required to go through a background check.as well as clarifying in advance that you will be joining a workforce that seeks to fulfill CBP’s specific mission, maintaining the nation’s trust by complying with the Government’s ethical standards.

CBP arrested a man trying to enter the country with stolen cards Photo:CBP Share

Duties to be fulfilled in the vacancy for the CBP legal team in Texas

In Usa Jobs They specified what tasks will be performed for this job vacancy offered by CBP in Texas: One of them is to provide legal advice and representation in matters related to the activities and functions of the CBP. at ports of entry.

You should also Comply with legal investigations and enforce laws that are related to the spirit of CBPincluding customs and admissibility, border tracing, immigration law, and national security and intelligence.

Another task you will have to carry out is Provide ethical advice and represent CBP in administrative hearings before the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the Merit Systems Protection Board, and the Federal Labor Relations Authority.