The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) works permanently at each of the country’s ports of entry to prevent the entry of illegal substances by smuggling operations that carry out drug trafficking, among other things.

The authorities always communicate their successful operations through their official website, but now they have gone a step further: will have their own television show so that citizens know each of their procedures, with the goal of “stopping the flow of illegal contraband at airports, seaports and border crossings “US landmines.”

The initiative was announced by the official X account of the entity (@CBP) and was named “To Catch a Smuggler” (“catch a smuggler”in English), and will be broadcast on the National Geographic TV channel in the US.where you can tune in to each of the episodes that will premiere on Wednesdays in August.

Besides, The agency reported that it can also be seen, as a second option, through Huluand thus it will be possible to learn how CBP personnel and the United States government authorities dedicated to immigration cases act in each of the smuggling operations that are carried out.

The important operation that CBP implements daily

One of the many daily procedures that will be seen through CBP broadcasts will be those belonging to Operation Apollowhich has the main objective of combating fentanyl trafficking in the United States, the substance most frequently seized by agents.

They have been doing it since 2023, and in all this time CBP reported numerous successful operations that resulted in the seizure of several kilograms of blue fentanyl pillsby various criminal organizations that seek to promote the smuggling of this substance.

CBP continues to upgrade its technologies to increase seizures and prevent the entry of these drugs into the country, but also to offer citizens tools such as CBP One – its mobile application – or this new initiative to broadcast in episodes its modus operandi.