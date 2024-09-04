According to the criteria of

The latter occurred at the Progreso port of entry in Texas. There, according to the official website, CPB arrested two men after having called them to a routine secondary inspection and discovering, through the use of the biometric database, that These were people with arrest warrants for sexual crimes.

The first of the arrests occurred at the Donna International Border Crossing. The man was named Robert Martinez, 30. Agents used biometric verification to search him and found that was the subject of an outstanding felony warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a minorconducted by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

The second person involved, at the same location, was a Mexican citizen named Jorge Luis Estrada, 47 years old. In his case, he had an arrest warrant from a serious charge of sexual offense against a minoralso conducted by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

It should be noted that, according to the entity, Both Martinez and Estrada were turned over to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Officewhich is the one that issued both arrest warrants for them and will carry out the corresponding procedures for their respective cases and crimes.

How did CBP discover the detainees’ background?

The CBP explained on its page that these procedures were possible thanks to the Use of the centralized automated database designed to share information between agencies law enforcement information from the National Crime Information Center (NCIC).

“Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made arrests previous cases of people wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, child sexual abuse, fraud, theft and military desertion,” the agency said.