He Tuesday, August 20the Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP) of the San Diego Sector They made a big seizure in Temecula, Californiawhen They discovered more than 80 pounds (36.3 kilograms) of cocaine hidden inside a vehicle sports.

During the arrest, A canine team trained to detect narcotics alerted about the presence of drugs in the vehicle. The inspection, in principle, revealed packages wrapped in cellophanewhich at first glance They seemed to match typical contraband shipments. The doubts, in this case, were accurate.

Following this alert, the agents They took the vehicle to the Newton-Azrak Border Patrol Station.where a much more detailed inspection was carried out. Once they carried it out, Officers discovered a hidden compartment behind the SUV’s dashboard.which contained 31 packages. Tests confirmed that The substance in the packages was cocainewith a total weight of 81 pounds (36.7 kilograms).

CBP Actions and Prosecution



The Riverside County Southwest Investigations Bureau (SIB) was notified and is handling the case. The occupants of the SUV, which included the driver and passenger, They were arrested and taken to the SIB to face state charges. related to drug trafficking. In addition, the Border Patrol confiscated the vehicle involved in the transport of cocaine.

CBP agents, with canine assistance, located 31 packages of cocaine Photo:CBP Share

Following the incident, Border Patrol Chief Agent Patricia McGurk-Daniel expressed her pride in the work done: “I am proud to say that the men and women of the United States Border Patrol They are there day and night protecting our communities.“With every successful narcotics interception, I know for certain that we have saved someone’s life.”

It is worth noting that This operation is part of Operation Apolloa regional initiative that brings together efforts of federal, state and local agencies to combat narcotics trafficking, including fentanyl.