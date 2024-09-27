In an operation carried out by the United States Border Patrol (CBP) in El Paso, Texas, 77 migrants were discovered in more than alarming conditions. Under this scenario, it became evident severity of human smugglingwhich became a focus of attention for local and national authorities.

When they arrived at the place, The agents found no more and no less than 72 people living in a shed storage. This space, marked by limited airflow and unsanitary conditions, It had small windows and an accumulation of garbage.

The situation was not only inhumane, but also represented a clear case of exploitation. The agents identified two of the migrants as caretakers of the placewho will face human trafficking charges.

During the investigation, The agents did not stop there.. A second property was located on Val Verde Street, where five more migrants were found. In total, The 77 rescued migrants came from various nationsincluding Mexico, Honduras, Ecuador, Guatemala and the Dominican Republic. Fortunately, they were all in acceptable condition and were processed under Title 8 for eventual deportation.

Legal and social implications detailed by CBP



Among migrants, one was identified in the International Criminal Police Organization database as wanted for murder in his home country, adding a worrying dimension to the situation.

The chief patrol agent of the El Paso sector, A. Scott Good, spoke on the aforementioned portal about the need for collaboration with the local community. “Citizens are an important alliance to help us protect our city. We encourage anyone who has information about suspicious activity to contact our offices. “A single call could help our agents disrupt smuggling networks and save lives,” he said.