The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is often in the news for the Incredible discoveries and arrests which he does on a daily basis. This time it was the case of a man who wanted to enter through the Del Rio port of entry, but was being sought by authorities.

Days ago, Jesús Campos Aranda, wanted to enter the country through this port in Texas. Despite being a legal permanent resident in the United States and, therefore, have a green card, was subjected to a secondary inspection. Once there, officers discovered that The 69-year-old man had two arrest warrants for sexual crimes against a minor.

After the biometric verification with the force’s databasethe two outstanding arrest warrants were discovered: One for sexual abuse against a victim under 14 years of age and another for indecency with sexual contact with another minor. Both had been issued by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in Gidding, Texas.

Aranda Fields He was transferred to the Val Verde County Jail. for the warrant to be issued. Port Director Liliana Flores said, “Arrests of this type clearly underscore the importance of CBP’s border security mission and our continued commitment to uphold that mission and help keep our communities safe and secure.”

How the CBP arrest occurred

Thanks to an advanced CBP technology, The man was arrested. The website explained that it was a automated database of the National Criminal Information Center (NCIC). As a result, there have already been previous arrests of people wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, among others.

Finally, Liliana Flores said: “Our frontline officers continue to maintain strict vigilance. Their attention to detail and dedication to the border security mission resulted in this important arrest.”