Daily, through Ports of entry on the US-Mexico borderthousands of trips are recorded between both nations, whether for tourism, commercial, among other purposes. Therefore, it is important to stay up to date with the authorities’ notices, because, one of the areas will remain closed for a specific period of time.

The United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP)for its acronym in English), is warning that The Laredo port of entry, specifically at the Juarez-Lincoln bridge, will remain completely closed during the 23rd anniversary commemoration ceremony honoring the victims of the September 11 attacks.

The authorities detailed to the traveling public that it is a Temporary suspension of vehicular traffic in both the north and south directions, and will begin on the morning of next Wednesday, September 11. The total closure of vehicular traffic will begin at approximately 6:45 AM local time and is expected to resume at 8 AM.

CBP noted that No type of vehicle will be allowed to enter or exit.. This includes commercial buses, so if you have to cross the area on that date, you should plan your trip accordingly. Also, They asked the traveling public to have their documents available and valid. to make the entry and exit of vehicles more efficient once the ceremony is over.

A commemoration will be held in honor of the victims of 9/11. Photo:AFP Share

Alternative routes to the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge that will remain temporarily closed, according to CBP

Wednesday, September 11thfrom 6:45 to 8 AM, the Juarez-Lincoln bridgeon the border between Mexico and the United States, will remain closed in commemoration of the 23rd anniversary of the attacks on the Twin Towers in New York. For this reason, CBP is providing alternate routes.

Although the interruption is expected to be brief, so that users in the area will see circulation resume after just over an hour, there is expected to be heavy traffic, so they may opt for another option. As an alternative route there is the Colombia-Solidarity bridgewhich will open at 7 AM to support travel on that date. If you want to know the status of the different ports of entry in real time, you can do so through the BWT app or the Border Wait Times page.