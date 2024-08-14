According to the criteria of
Through a statement CBP announced the modification of the Withholding of Release Order, (WRO), which was issued in May 2020 against certain seafood products.
The order was specifically aimed at products from the Taiwan-flagged fishing vessel Yu Long No. 2 but, following the announcement, now Authorities will no longer be forced to stop seafood shipments at U.S. ports of entry. Of course, as long as they comply with the laws.
As reported, The pressure exerted on the company resulted in the reimbursement of more than US$62,000,000 in withheld wages and recruitment fees, which means a victory in the defense of workers’ rights.
And the US authorities claim to have evidence that The company carried out various actions with the intention of remedying the indicators of forced labor within their fishing process that had been denounced by the International Labor Organization and led to this sanction.
Why were seafood products from the Taiwanese company banned in the United States?
According to CBP, the reason they had made the decision to halt seafood shipments from Taiwan-flagged fishing vessel Yu Long No. 2 is related to the defense of human rights.
US authorities had detected anomalies related to forced labor laws, But the company has shown that living and working conditions have improved for tens of thousands of employees, so CBP sees the change in the detention order as a victory for human rights and a sign that enforcement is working.
