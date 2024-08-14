The United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP)for its acronym in English), is tasked with protecting all of the country’s ports of entry, that includes not only land borders, but also airports and the coasts; precisely regarding this last area, the agency has announced a change.

Through a statement CBP announced the modification of the Withholding of Release Order, (WRO), which was issued in May 2020 against certain seafood products.

The order was specifically aimed at products from the Taiwan-flagged fishing vessel Yu Long No. 2 but, following the announcement, now Authorities will no longer be forced to stop seafood shipments at U.S. ports of entry. Of course, as long as they comply with the laws.

As reported, The pressure exerted on the company resulted in the reimbursement of more than US$62,000,000 in withheld wages and recruitment fees, which means a victory in the defense of workers’ rights.

And the US authorities claim to have evidence that The company carried out various actions with the intention of remedying the indicators of forced labor within their fishing process that had been denounced by the International Labor Organization and led to this sanction.

It is worth remembering that Title 19 of the United States Code prohibits the importation of all types of goods, articles and merchandise extracted, produced or manufactured wholly or partially in any foreign country through the forced or bonded labour under penal sanctions. For this reason, until this week, the products of the fishing vessel were excluded and subject to seizure and confiscation.

Yu Long No. 2’s products will no longer be seized by the authorities. Photo:THE TIME Share

Why were seafood products from the Taiwanese company banned in the United States?

According to CBP, the reason they had made the decision to halt seafood shipments from Taiwan-flagged fishing vessel Yu Long No. 2 is related to the defense of human rights.

US authorities had detected anomalies related to forced labor laws, But the company has shown that living and working conditions have improved for tens of thousands of employees, so CBP sees the change in the detention order as a victory for human rights and a sign that enforcement is working.