Through a publication on its official website, Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP) announced the 2024-2025 plan which aims to accelerate testing and adopt global interoperability standards at the beginning of the first phase for innovative commercial technologies.

Considered one of the most important government agencies due to its essential participation in the fight against smuggling and illegal immigrationCBP is constantly making changes with a view to the future, seeking to increase its effectiveness and improve its performance. Recently, the The agency unveiled a comprehensive plan to improve interoperabilitywhich corresponds to the ability of different computer systems and computer programs to communicate with each other.

The agency said it will work with public and private sector partners during the 2024 testing phase this fall, culminating in international testing in 2025. “The interoperability standards are detailed guidelines for the development of computer programs that allow different systems to connect and exchange data“, they explained in the statement.

In this scenario, the standards “will increase supply chain transparency and will prepare the ground for Faster and safer data exchange“, while better data quality in the early stages of the import process “will lead to Faster eligibility determinations for the benefit of government and the private sector“.

The agency uses various means to collaborate with other organisations, both national and international.

CBP’s efforts to improve technology

In the statement, the agency detailed that it was collaborating with the Science and Technology (S&T) Directorate of the Department of Homeland Security to explore new technologies, through the S&T Silicon Valley Innovation Program (SVIP) and in conjunction with private sector companies, which contributed to Complete the first global interoperability standards tests in 2023.

In this regard, CBP stressed that the adoption of interoperability standards will be essential for modernizing the Automated Business Environment (ACE) of the agency.