Frequent travelers who, after a research process, are considered trustworthy, have the possibility of passing through the US ports of entry in a faster manner and without having to wait in regular lines. Now the Customs and Border Protection Office, (CBP)for its acronym in English), has announced a new benefit for that audience.

According to the criteria of

CBP announced that, starting next Tuesday, August 27, Global Entry members will be able to schedule an appointment at the new registration location at Cyril E. King International Airport, located in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Because of its location, this new membership application site was dubbed “Registration in Paradise.”

The authorities stressed that this This will be the first time that the US Virgin Islands have a place to be part of the Global Entry program and will be open to the public for interviews without the need to request an appointment.

The Global Entry office at Cyril E. King Airport will be open Monday through Friday from 9 AM to 3 PM. Although You can apply directly if you want to request an appointment., When you enter the portal for this program, select St. Thomas as your location.

Global Entry members have shorter wait times. Photo:CBP Share

What is CBP Global Entry and how do I enroll?

It is worth remembering that Global Entry is a trusted traveler program approved by the Department of Homeland Security which enables its members to experience faster processing at U.S. land, air and sea ports of entry, including all major airports.

To be part of this program, Applicants must undergo rigorous and periodic background checks, in addition to a personal interview.

Once they are approved, Members agree not to violate any of the terms and conditions of the program, Otherwise, they will be subject to appropriate enforcement measures and, of course, their membership privileges will be terminated.