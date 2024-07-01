The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced changes in regulations on certain items that previously could not be brought across the border. Starting July 17, travelers can bring tomatoes and peppers to the countrybut not seeds.

Through the Federal Order DA-2024-21the change allows travelers to bring certain fruits for personal consumption To united states, as indicated in cbp.gov. “The requirements related to the listed propagative plant material (seeds) remain unchanged,” regarding Federal Order DA-2020-12.

The modification of tomato restrictions was carried out by the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), and was communicated by CBP.

In justification, they explained: “To protect U.S. agriculture from the introduction of Tomato brown rugose fungus virus (ToBRFV), APHIS maintains restrictions on the importation of propagative material from tomato and pepper plants… since seeds are considered a high-risk pathway for the introduction of viruses such as ToBRFV.”

On the other hand, They said that imported fruits and vegetables “are still subject to CBP inspection at ports of entry. Travelers must declare all agricultural products upon arrival at a U.S. port of entry to avoid delays and civil penalties for failure to declare agricultural products.”

It is the responsibility of travelers to inform themselves and comply with regulations to ensure a safe and smooth entry.

What other foods are prohibited by CBP?



In addition to tomato and pepper seeds, There are other basic foods that are prohibited from entering. across the borders of the United States. For example, meat, milk, eggs, poultry and their productsincluding products made from these materials, are prohibited or restricted from entering the country.

For their part, all fruits and vegetables are subject to inspection, in addition, They must be clean and may be banned if they have insects or diseases.. According to the official site, dontpackapest (Don’t Pack a Pest), says that “U.S. inspectors have the authority to make a final determination on whether your products can enter the country.”