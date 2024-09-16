While performing their regular duties at the San Luis, Arizona port of entry on the border between Mexico and USA, Customs and Border Protection agents (CBP) They saved a woman’s life that was suffering an overdose.

According to the criteria of

The tasks of CBP officers Not only do they have to protect the border from threats such as the smuggling of illegal drug shipments or the entry of illegal immigrants, but in serving the community they must be willing to offer help in different ways. One task that rarely comes to light is that of resuscitation, which had its best example in the episode that occurred last Monday, September 10. shortly after midnight at the Port of San Luis Area.

While carrying out their routine duties, CBP agents They stopped a car with three women who were trying to enter the United States from Mexico and, after a brief inspection, they sent the vehicle for a second inspection, with a more exhaustive protocol.

The key action of the CBP agent that saved his life

In the secondary inspection area, when the agents were carrying out the typical examination, they asked the occupants of the vehicle to get out to facilitate the procedure, and it was there that the situation became dramatic in a few seconds. Upon getting out of the vehicle, the woman who got out of the back seat, A 23-year-old American citizen lost consciousness.

At that time, the agents observed that the woman was showing signs of a possible overdose, so One of them did not hesitate and immediately gave him a dose of Narcan.which had an almost instantaneous effect, regaining full consciousness.

The officer gave the woman a life-saving dose of Narcan. Photo:CBP Share

Officers subsequently continued to monitor the woman’s condition until San Luis EMS arrived at the scene to transport her to a local medical center.“This incident highlights the professionalism and compassion of our officers. I am proud of their quick response to a person in urgent need of help; their actions saved this young woman’s life,” said Chris Leon, director of the Port of San Luis, in the statement shared by the agency on its social networks.