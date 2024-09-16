According to the criteria of
While carrying out their routine duties, CBP agents They stopped a car with three women who were trying to enter the United States from Mexico and, after a brief inspection, they sent the vehicle for a second inspection, with a more exhaustive protocol.
The key action of the CBP agent that saved his life
In the secondary inspection area, when the agents were carrying out the typical examination, they asked the occupants of the vehicle to get out to facilitate the procedure, and it was there that the situation became dramatic in a few seconds. Upon getting out of the vehicle, the woman who got out of the back seat, A 23-year-old American citizen lost consciousness.
At that time, the agents observed that the woman was showing signs of a possible overdose, so One of them did not hesitate and immediately gave him a dose of Narcan.which had an almost instantaneous effect, regaining full consciousness.
Officers subsequently continued to monitor the woman’s condition until San Luis EMS arrived at the scene to transport her to a local medical center.“This incident highlights the professionalism and compassion of our officers. I am proud of their quick response to a person in urgent need of help; their actions saved this young woman’s life,” said Chris Leon, director of the Port of San Luis, in the statement shared by the agency on its social networks.
