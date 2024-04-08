RBC: Rosaviation recommended that airports provide priority service to SVO participants

The Federal Air Transport Agency sent a telegram to airlines and airport operators with a recommendation to provide priority service to passengers participating in the special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine. Writes about this on Tuesday, April 9 RBC with a link to a copy of the telegram.

The document, signed by the head of the department, Dmitry Yadrov, says, in particular: “to provide for the provision of the specified category of passengers with priority when registering for flights and going through the screening procedure at airports.”

The Federal Air Transport Agency also asks to exclude cases of incorrect communication between personnel and military personnel, to provide competent and reliable information on emerging issues and to provide assistance at all stages of transportation. Airlines are also asked to make “urgent decisions” to help rebook tickets for upcoming flights in the event that military personnel are late for departure for valid reasons. When registering military personnel with mobility limitations in the cabin, it is recommended to place them in the most comfortable seats, “observing flight safety requirements.”

A serviceman who had previously been wounded in a special operation and was returning home after treatment was removed from the Moscow-Barnaul flight. The flight attendant suspected that he was smoking in the toilet. The head of the Investigative Committee (IC) of the Russian Federation, Alexander Bastrykin, ordered to initiate a criminal case.

In February, a member of the SVO caused a drunken brawl on an airplane. The military man, while intoxicated, began to insult the flight attendants, including using obscene language.