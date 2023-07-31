Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 7/31/2023 – 3:23 pm Share

The Brazilian Chamber of Construction Industry (CBIC) reduced the growth projection of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of construction from 2.5% to 1.5% this year, according to data released this Monday, 31st. high interest rate for an extended period and the delay in the adjustments of Minha Casa Minha Vida (MCMV) are the main reasons for the cut of the projection, according to CBIC.

If the forecast is confirmed, this will represent a significant slowdown in construction GDP in 2023 compared to 2022, when the level of activity in the construction sector rose by 6.9%. The data also indicates that the construction GDP should have a lower result than the GDP of the Brazilian economy as a whole, whose growth projection for 2023 is at 2.2%.

In June, the Construction Industry Union of the State of São Paulo (Sinduscon-SP) and the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV) had already cut their projection for the Construction GDP in 2023 from 2.5% to just 1%, as anticipated by the Broadcast at the time.

According to the CBIC, the cut in projections was motivated by a set of factors, the main one being the high interest rate for a long period. “The high interest rate is the main challenge for Construction to sustain its growth cycle”, said CBIC’s chief economist, Ieda Vasconcelos. Since last year, the high interest rate has been pointed out as the main point of concern by construction entrepreneurs consulted in the official CBIC survey.

In addition, CBIC saw a delay in the announcement of the new conditions of Minha Casa, Minha Vida, which were expected for the beginning of the year, but were only confirmed in June. The adjustments included reducing interest rates within the housing program, increasing subsidies and raising the price ceiling – measures that were very well received by the sector. With the delay, however, many real estate projects were postponed or suspended due to lack of financial viability.

The level of construction activity in recent months has already been falling. Construction GDP fell by 0.6% in the fourth quarter of 2022 and dropped by 0.8% in the first quarter of 2023.

Despite the reduction in the growth projection, expectations for the sector

remains positive, according to CBIC. The vision is that the new conditions of the MCMV give greater dynamism to the launching of economic projects.

In addition, the Board of Trustees of the Severance Indemnity Fund has just increased the budget for housing finance this year by 42%, from R$ 68.1 billion to R$ 96.9 billion. The R$ 28.8 billion increase will be used to reinforce the MCMV and the Pro-Cotista credit line. “This is very important for the market, because it provides confidence for launches, signaling that there will be no shortage of resources,” said Vasconcelos.

The CBIC said it had the prospect that the new Growth Acceleration Program (PAC) would be announced in August by the federal government, helping to give way to infrastructure works.

In the case of interest rates, it is expected that the interest rate reduction cycle will begin in August, with this week’s Monetary Policy Committee meeting. The vision is the beginning of interest rate cuts to help contain the drain of funds from savings accounts and contribute to the reduction of interest rates on real estate financing over the following months.

The macroeconomic scenario also has other positive factors, pointed out the CBIC. An example of this is that the IMF increased the projection for GDP growth in Brazil from 0.9% to 2.1%. Another positive piece of news was the upgrade of Brazil’s credit rating by two risk rating agencies – Fitch in July and Standard & Poors in June.