SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The construction industry should decelerate in 2022 to growth of 2% after a projected expansion of 7.6% this year, the Brazilian Chamber of Construction Industry (Cbic) reported on Monday.

“Next year, growth will be sustained by what is already contracted and, especially, by the increase in investment in infrastructure,” stated the organization in a press release.

The forecast is based on a GDP growth projection of 0.5% to 1% and of Selic at 11.5% at the end of 2022.

“For Cbic, it will not be possible to maintain the current level of performance in the sector if urgent measures are not taken to restore the purchasing capacity of low-income families,” added the entity.

According to Cbic, real estate credit with FGTS had a drop in 2021, both in terms of financed amount, with a drop of 14.1%, and in the number of financed units, which fell by 17.05%. “These indices demonstrate the impact of the lowest-income families, where 90% of the deficit is concentrated”, in housing, said the entity.

Cbic also stated that the real estate market should register an increase in prices in the coming months, after accumulating an increase in costs not yet transferred to property values. The INCC for materials and equipment had an increase of 42.25% during the period of the pandemic, according to the Cbic.

