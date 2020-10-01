Months have passed since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and so far in this matter, it seems that some big update may be revealed soon. The CBI is currently investigating this case and the latest news that is coming out is surprising. It is reported that CBI is preparing to register a case of murder under Section 302 in this case. However, please also mention here that no official confirmation has been made in this matter yet.

A tweet by Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, has given further news to this social media. Shweta tweeted and wrote, ‘CBI is going to register a case under section 302, great news. Shweta hashtagged # Revolution4SSR in her tweet.

Please also mention here that Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code is considered the most severe and strong in the case of murder and under this sentence there is a death sentence or life imprisonment for a criminal.

Shweta has tweeted another in which she has spoken of trusting the CBI. Shweta tweeted, we trust the CBI, we are just an inch away from the truth! The day ahead is important… we may get some good news. Very hopeful I know that God is definitely with us. We are calling it # Revolution4SSR are you with us?