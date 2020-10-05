Highlights: Normally governments are reluctant to order a CBI inquiry

The Yogi government also formed the SIT to investigate the Hathras scandal.

The Uttar Pradesh government had to order a CBI inquiry due to increasing trouble

Now the Yogi government has requested the Supreme Court to direct the CBI inquiry

The Yogi government asked the Supreme Court to conduct a CBI inquiry into the Hathras incident under his supervision. He did not even wait to receive notice from the country’s highest court and submitted an affidavit himself. In such a situation, the question arises as to why the UP government has become so impatient about the CBI investigation of the Hathras case when it took a lot of time to direct it.



Yogi government’s huge upset

In fact, the Hathras scandal has severely attacked the image of the Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh. The government’s insistence on delaying writing of FIRs and burning the dead body of the victim overnight and then keeping the media or leaders away from the family members of the victim caused the government a lot of trouble. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered a CBI inquiry into the case after seeing his harsh image towards crime and criminals hurt.



Struggle to get back the lost image

The top leaders of the government and the BJP felt that a political conspiracy was being hatched to attack Yogi’s image under the pretext of Hathras scandal. Such a suspicion may be right or wrong in some sections of the opposition leaders and media, but the fact that the Yogi government has not given up the old custom of firing big officers like DM, SSP in such big cases. Did not follow. He removed some other officers including SP, but did not even reprimand the DM. This helped provoke the opposition.

Opposition commits ‘scandal’

Leaders close to Chief Minister Yogi also told our aide newspaper The Economic Times that the intention to tarnish Yogi’s image by campaigning on the Hathras case and inciting ethnic violence in the state before the 2022 assembly elections is clearly visible. He said in support of the argument that on September 14, for five days after the incident, the girl and her family had accused only one person, that too of the deadly attack. However, opposition leaders met the victim’s family at the Aligarh hospital and the victim changed her statement on 22 September. She said that four people gang-raped her.

Why the emphasis on CBI investigation?

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was set up to investigate this, to reveal the truth. On the other hand, it was claimed in the forensic investigation that the victim was not raped. After this report came, doubts were deepened on the intention of the government and the administration. At the same time, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi decided to go to Hathras. Meanwhile, an audio went viral in which a media person was pressurizing the victim’s brother to get the video recorded from his father. In such a situation, the Yogi government ordered a CBI inquiry. It is hopeful that the falling credibility of the Yogi government will be reinforced once the CBI investigative report comes out.