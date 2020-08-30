The CBI team probing the case of Sushant Singh Rajput will now also record the statements of sisters Mitu Singh and Priyanka Singh. According to reports, the statements of Priyanka’s husband Siddharth will also be recorded. After reaching Mumbai, the CBI team is constantly questioning Sushant’s associates, Riya Chakraborty and his brother Shouvik.

CBI will match the statements

So far, the CBI has not recorded any statement of Sushant’s sisters. However, earlier, the ED had recorded the statement of Sushant’s sister in the investigation of his case. Actually, Riya and her team say that Sushant was staying with her sister Mitu but they have not been questioned yet. It is believed that through this, the CBI wants to match the statements of every person.

Riya’s parents will also be questioned

The CBI has also accused Riya Chakraborty’s parents in his FIR. Although so far, the CBI team has questioned Riya and her brother Shouvik but their parents have not been questioned. It is believed that given his age, the team will visit his house and inquire soon.

Riya can be questioned for a long time

The CBI team first called Riya Chakraborty for questioning on August 28. Riya was questioned for 10 hours that day. After this, Riya has been questioned for 7 hours on Saturday as well. Riya is also being questioned for the third day on Sunday. It is believed that the statements of all those who have been questioned so far are not matching. In such a case, the CBI team can make long inquiries with Siddharth Pithani, Sushant’s staff and Riya and Shauvik Chakraborty.