The CBI team investigating the death of Sushant Singh Rajput arrived at Sushant’s house on Saturday along with a team of 3 forensic expert doctors of AIIMS. The CBI and the team of doctors once again recreated the crime scene there. This team was present at Sushant’s house for about one and a half hours. The team arrived at home with Sushant’s sister Mitu Singh. During this time Siddharth Pithani, Neeraj, Keshav were also present. The crime scene was recreated by sitting face to face.

What happened on 14 June and how?

The CBI team wants to know what and how incidents took place at Sushant’s house on the afternoon of 14 June. Mitu Singh also reached her house after Sushant’s death, so Meetu was also asked where did he see Sushant’s corpse? Where was the cloth he hung with and how was it lying? Mitu Singh was also asked how Sushant’s body was lying when he entered the room, on which side was his head and feet. Through such questions, the CBI and the forensic team matched Mitu’s statement with the statements of Siddharth, Neeraj and Keshav. The CBI will try to find some new leads by recreating the scene.

The crime scene has been repeated 2 times before

Even before this, the CBI had repeated the crime scene twice. But only CBI had forensic expert with him. This time AIIMS doctors have arrived there, so the new head will try to gather forensic evidence. Siddharth, Keshav and Neeraj were at home at the time of the incident. Mitu also reached there soon after getting the news. The CBI also wanted to bring Deepesh Sawant to the crime scene, but Deepesh Sawant is currently in the NCB office.