The CBI team wants to know what and how incidents took place at Sushant’s house on the afternoon of 14 June. Mitu Singh also reached her house after Sushant’s death, so Meetu was also asked where did he see Sushant’s corpse? Where was the cloth he hung with and how was it lying? Mitu Singh was also asked how Sushant’s body was lying when he entered the room, on which side was his head and feet. Through such questions, the CBI and the forensic team matched Mitu’s statement with the statements of Siddharth, Neeraj and Keshav. The CBI will try to find some new leads by recreating the scene.
The crime scene has been repeated 2 times before
Even before this, the CBI had repeated the crime scene twice. But only CBI had forensic expert with him. This time AIIMS doctors have arrived there, so the new head will try to gather forensic evidence. Siddharth, Keshav and Neeraj were at home at the time of the incident. Mitu also reached there soon after getting the news. The CBI also wanted to bring Deepesh Sawant to the crime scene, but Deepesh Sawant is currently in the NCB office.
