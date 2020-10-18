CBI investigation has intensified in the Hathras gangrape and murder case. On Saturday, the CBI team went to the victim’s house and questioned her mother and sister-in-law. After questioning for about 5 hours, the team left and also took the victim’s clothes, which she wore at the time of the incident. Saturday was the fifth day of investigation of the CBI team in the Hathras case.The CBI team probing the Hathras incident knocked it back to the village on Saturday for the fifth day. The team along with DSP Seema Pahuja reached the house of the victim’s family in the morning and spoke to the family. It is believed that he received information from his mother and sister-in-law. It is being told that the victim’s mother first reached the spot on September 14. His statement has come before the local police and the SIT.

On Saturday, the CBI team again reached the place where the victim was said to be gang-raped. In fact, after talking to Vikram alias Chhotu, the son of a farm owner who claimed to be an eyewitness, on Friday, it is considered important to investigate the CBI again by going through the opportunity.

Vikram had earlier told the SIT and the media that on the day of the incident when he went to the farm, the girl was lying on the ground and her mother and brother were present on the spot. With this, it is being told that the CBI also questioned the doctor who first treated the victim on the day of the incident at his camp office.