The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched an investigation on the allegation of its public prosecutor that a DIG had punched Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s personal secretary Rajendra Kumar for his delay in submitting a report. This information was provided by officers. The issue came up during the court hearing.During the hearing, Public Prosecutor Sunil Verma said that he has given a police complaint against Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Raghavendra Vats for punching him in the face. The court has summoned the DIG on 19 October.

CBI started investigation in the case

CBI spokesman RK Gaur said that an investigation team has been formed. Sources said DIG Vats had given an official complaint against Verma to his superiors on October 8, accusing him of misbehavior, apathetic attitude towards work, absence from office, etc.

Government lawyer made serious allegations

The next day, sources said, Verma came to the DIG’s office, where he allegedly abused Vats and took him away from the other officers present there. Sources claimed that Verma had given a completely different information about the incident in his complaint, which was given at Lodhi Colony police station.

‘Angry DIG Watts punched’

In his complaint, the government lawyer said that he had gone to the DIG office of the Anti-Corruption Branch around 9:30 AM on October 9, where the officer punched him in the mouth and asked him to sit down and talk. According to Verma, the DIG punched him in the face for delay in framing charges against Kejriwal’s private secretary Rajendra Kumar in a corruption case. The agency filed a charge sheet against Rajendra Kumar about four years ago.