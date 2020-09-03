The death knell of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput continues to get tangled. No evidence of foul play has been found so far in the hands of the CBI. The team CBI investigation has taken a new turn. The investigating agency is also looking at linking Sushant’s case with the death of EX manager Disha Salian. CBI officials have now started investigating whether there is any connection between the death of Sushant and Disha! Its investigation has started and on Thursday, Arjun Sajdeh, director of Disha’s company Cornerstone, was called by the CBI for questioning.

When Shruti went on vacation, direction came

Cornerstone director Arjun Sajdeh reached the DRDO guest house in Dohpar around 12 noon on Thursday. Along with Disha Salian, Shruti Modi also works for this company. This company managed Sushant’s profile. Shruti Modi went on vacation for a few days, when Disha Salian was appointed by the company for Sushant. The CBI will also interrogate Bunty Sajdeh, an employee of this company.

Disha dies on June 8, Riya leaves home the same day

Disha Saliyan died on June 8 after falling from the 14th floor of a Mumbai building. Riya Chakravarthy left Sushant’s house on the same day. Following which came the news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death on 14 June. It has been revealed that Sushant was very upset with Disha’s death. Sushant’s name was being associated with Disha, which the actor was worried about.

NCB will interrogate Shouvik

Looking at these facts, the CBI has made up its mind to find a connection to the deaths of Disha Salian and Sushant. On Thursday, the CBI is also questioning Riya Chakraborty’s father Indrajit Chakraborty. While Sushant’s psychiatrist Susan Walker also reached the DRDO guest house to make a statement. Riya’s father as well as her brother Shouvik are on the radar of the investigating agencies. After the chat chat and the arrest of the accused drug suppliers, Shouvik’s name has surfaced, so ACB is going to interrogate him as well.