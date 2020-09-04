The CBI is investigating the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. According to a recent India Today report, three officials investigating the Sushant case have said that their team has not yet found any evidence that suggests Sushant was murdered. The CBI is looking at the case from an angle of suicide.

Media reports are speculation

The CBI has released a statement on the case of Sushant Singh Rajput. In which it is written, ‘Sushant Singh is investigating the case of Rajput’s death in a systematic and professional manner. Media reports are speculation and not based on facts. CBI does not share the details of the ongoing investigation due to the Matter of Policy.

Be confirmed by cbi

No CBI spokesperson or any team member has shared any details of the investigation with the media. The reports which are being reported by adding the name of CBI are not reliable. There is a request from the media that the details be confirmed with the spokesperson of the CBI before any news is quoted by the CBI.

CBI is interrogating people related to the case

The CBI has questioned the main accused Riya Chakraborty, her father Indrajit Chakraborty, her brother Shouvik Chakraborty, actor’s X business manager Shruti Modi, her flatmate Siddharth Pithani, her staff Deepesh Sawant and others in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. At the same time, the NCB is also investigating the ED and drugs angle regarding money laundering in the case.