The CBI team which came to investigate the Hathras case has registered an FIR under the murder, gangrape, attempt to murder and SC / ST Act. The CBI team also met police officials and summoned documents related to the case. Meanwhile, the victim’s family has left for Lucknow for the hearing in the High Court today.The CBI team reached Hathras on Sunday evening to investigate the matter. Hathras SP Vineet Jaiswal said in a conversation with our associate newspaper Times of India that the CBI team asked for documents related to the case, including evidence collected during the investigation and case diaries. A senior policeman said that 15 CBI officers are expected to be in Hathras for the next few weeks for investigation.

The CBI team will investigate the entire case, including the alleged funeral performed by the local police, the family’s charge of not writing the rape case on 14 September. A CBI spokesman said that the Ghaziabad unit will investigate the case, which will also include a special team. The Investigating Officer of the case is DSP (ACB, Ghaziabad) Seema Pahuja.

Family will go to Lucknow with police protection

At the same time, five members of the family of Hathras victim will go to give statement in the Lucknow bench of the High Court under strict police protection on Monday morning. Actually, the police had a plan to take them on Sunday itself. But the family refused to go into the night citing the threat of his own life. The High Court has taken cognizance of the Hathras incident. The court has summoned Principal Secretary Home, DGP, SP and DM Hathras.

The victim died on September 29

Let us tell you that on September 14, a gang rape case was reported from a 19-year-old Dalit girl in Chandpa area of ​​Hathras district. The girl was earlier admitted to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital in Aligarh. She was later rushed to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi where she died on 29 September. The victim was cremated the night after her death. After this, protests took place in the country to protest against the incident. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and former President Rahul Gandhi went to Hathras to meet the family of the victim.