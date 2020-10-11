The CBI has registered a case in the SC-ST Act along with gang rape, murder and attempt to murder in this case as soon as the investigation of the Hathras incident is in its hands. The CBI has also sought all important documents related to the incident from the police officers. As soon as the investigation of the case started, the CBI removed the copy of the FIR from its website. When the CBI registered the case, the FIR was visible on the CBI website, but as soon as the CBI proceeded with the investigation in this case, the FIR was removed from its website.According to sources, the name of the victim of Hathras was hidden in the FIR with the help of white ink, but it has been decided to withdraw it from the public domain to avoid unnecessary controversy. In fact, the CBI team will investigate the entire case, including the alleged funeral by the local police, the family’s charge of not writing the rape case on 14 September. A CBI spokesman said that the Ghaziabad unit will investigate the case, which will also include a special team. The Investigating Officer of the case is DSP (ACB, Ghaziabad) Seema Pahuja.

..Then removed FIR

In December 2018, a Supreme Court bench headed by Justice Madan B. Lokur directed the print and electronic media not to reveal the identity of victims of rape and sexual assault. The apex court had said that the FIR in cases of rape and sexual harassment of minors should not be put in the public domain by the police.

Yogi government recommended CBI inquiry

Explain that the Yogi government of UP had recommended a CBI inquiry. The CBI has started an investigation after getting approval from the central government. CBI has registered an FIR. The CBI team which came to investigate the Hathras case has registered an FIR under the murder, gangrape, attempt to murder and SC / ST Act.

The victim died on September 29

Let us tell you that on September 14, a gang rape case was reported from a 19-year-old Dalit girl in Chandpa area of ​​Hathras district. The girl was earlier admitted to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital in Aligarh. She was later rushed to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi where she died on 29 September. The victim was cremated the night after her death. After this, protests took place in the country to protest against the incident. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and former President Rahul Gandhi went to Hathras to meet the family of the victim.

Hathras case: CBI takes charge of rape and murder